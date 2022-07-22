Calls to the police in West Kelowna have stayed level through the course of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, city councillors will hear Tuesday.
Total calls for service between April and June of this year were 2,306, nearly identical to the 2,388 calls logged during the same time frame last year and the 2,343 calls between April and June in 2020.
There is no statistically significant change in most of the crime categories recorded by police.
For example, the number of threats varied only from 34 to 39, while assault cases varied from 41 to 62, and home break-ins varied from nine to 13.
But there were more than twice as many noise complaints in the second quarter of 2020, the first year of the pandemic, than there were between April and June of this year, 92 compared to 43.
There were also far more vehicle crashes in the second quarter of this year, at 84, compared to just 16 between April and June of 2020, when more people were working from home because of pandemic-related health orders and restrictions.