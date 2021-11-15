The COVID-19 vaccination rate among teachers in the Interior Health region is slightly below the provincial average.
Across IH, 91.2% of teachers are fully vaccinated, and 92.4% are partially-vaccinated, according to the B.C. Teachers Federation.
Across B.C., the comparable rates are 94% and 95%.
In late October, the BCTF released a report that provided the provincial vaccination rate based on a random online sampling of its members.
"The rate of vaccination for teachers is higher than the general population in every region of the province, including the North and Interior, where teachers are significantly more likely to be vaccinated than the general population," the BCTF said in a release at the time.
On Monday, the teachers' union provided more detailed regional breakdown of vaccination rates among its membership.
In the IH region, COVID-19 vaccination rates vary considerably. In the Glenmore and Okanagan Mission areas of Kelowna, for example, the rates are above 90%.
But in Enderby, the rate is just 72%, and it's 78% in the Armstrong/Spallumcheen area.
In response to the question of whether COVID-19 vaccination should be mandatory for teachers, 61.6% of the BCTF's membership in the IH region strongly agreed and 14.8% somewhat agreed.
But 12.6% strongly disagreed, and 3.3% somewhat disagreed.
On other questions, two-thirds of teachers in the IH region said their overall workload had increased during the pandemic, almost half said their personal health had worsened, and two-thirds said their mental health had worsened.
Almost one-third said the pandemic had made it more likely they would leave the teaching profession in the next two years.
A total of 814 teachers working at schools within the area served by Interior Health responded to the survey. Province-wide, just under 6,000 members participated.