A no-appoinment COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from Tuesday through Thursday at the Kelowna Secondary School gym.
Anyone 12 and older who has not yet received their first jab can get a vaccination shot at the gym, from 1-7:30 p.m.
A mobile vaccination clinic will also be set up in Lake Country on June 28 and 29.
No appointment is necessary at the mobile vaccination clinic, to be staged in Beasley Park on Woodsdale Road between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. both days.
Those wanting to get a first dose of vaccine must be residents of Lake Country.
Vaccination rates in Lake Country have been slightly below all other regions of the Central Okanagan in recent weeks.
About 61% of adults in Lake Country have been vaccinated, compared to 76% in Kelowna's Lower Mission district. The vaccination rate in Rutland, another area where mobile clinics have been held recently, is 62%.
Interior Health says another mobile vaccination clinic will be held in the Glenmore area of Kelowna, on June 30 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., but a location has not yet been determined.
Meanwhile, the vaccination rate among all adults in British Columbia has now reached 77.3%, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in a joint statement Monday.
Between Friday and Monday, 229 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, including 60 in the Interior Health region.
The average daily new case count of 76 is a significant downward trend from last week, when the daily average hovered around 100 new cases.
"While we are progressing through B.C.'s Restart plan, let's remember that the virus is still circulating in communities, here in B.C. and in neighbouring provinces and territories," Dix and Henry said.
"If you are planning a trip, make sure you are vaccinated before you go - it is your ticket to safe travel this summer," they said.