New Okanagan Valley wine releases please the palate

All this without leaving the country.
The Vancouver International Wine Festival, one of the biggest and best consumer wine events in North America, wrapped up on the weekend; 147 wineries from 17 countries were there.
Thousands of people went through the tasting room and enjoyed lunches, dinners and seminars with the winemakers and winery
principals.
Okanagan wineries showed well at the
festival, pouring old favourites and new releases for appreciative fans of local wines. In this two-part series, we’ll look at newly released wines, mostly whites, at ten Okanagan and Similkameen wineries to try as you make your way around the region in 2023. Remember, post-pandemic, it’s generally best to book a tasting room visit in advance.
Lake Breeze – 2022 Pinot Blanc ($22.00), 2022 Pinot Gris ($23.50)
Go to lakebreeze.ca
Lake Breeze is a long-time favourite on the Naramata Bench with fabulous views of Okanagan Lake, and lunch at The Patio restaurant is an experience to be savoured. (They don’t do dinner.) From Penticton, head up Naramata Bench Road about 12 kilometres, turn left onto Sammet Road and follow the signs.
New releases at Lake Breeze include the 2022 Pinot Blanc, a grape that isn’t as widely produced in the Okanagan. However, the wineries that do make a Pinot Blanc do it well, and Lake Breeze’s version is the winery’s signature white wine. Their tasting notes describe it as offering “aromas of Granny Smith apple, lemon zest and honeysuckle, with a bright finish.”
Also new at Lake Breeze is their 2022 Pinot Gris. This is one of the white grapes that the Okanagan does particularly well (some wine industry people think it could be developed into B.C.’s signature white grape). It does reflect the Okanagan’s terroir well. Lake Breeze’s version of Pinot Gris is lively, fresh and fruit-forward, with notes of green apple and quince.
Moraine Winery – 2022 Gewürztraminer ($22.00), 2022 Cliffhanger White ($21.00)
Go to morainewinery.com
If you think smaller is better, another Naramata winery not to miss is Moraine, just a few kilometres north of Penticton on the Naramata Bench Road. There’s a guest suite, the views from the patio don’t quit, and winemaker Amber Pratt has put together a couple of spring wines that sing of the season.
The 2022 Gewürztraminer is made of grapes from the winery’s own Lily Estate Vineyard and Cossentine Vineyard. A fresh expression of this widely-grown Okanagan white grape, you’ll find notes of pink grapefruit, ginger and lime. A touch of white gardenia blossom rounds out this wine, which fits with Gewürztraminer’s often floral character, especially as found in the Okanagan.
A gold medal winner at the 2022 All-Canadian Wine Championships, the Cliffhanger White is Moraine Winery’s signature white. Blends became a thing in B.C. a few years ago when the industry moved away from almost exclusively making single-varietal wines. This is a unique blend of Pinot Gris, Gewürztraminer and Riesling. Look for notes of pineapple and passionfruit, lemon and rose petal (there’s that Gewürztraminer again) with a medium-dry finish on the palate. Try pairing it with a curry dish.
Corceletes Estate Winery – 2020 Cabernet Franc ($34.90), 2020 Syrah ($32.90)
Go to corceletteswine.ca
If you’ve never ventured to the Similkameen, you gotta go. Close to the Okanagan, yet a completely different feel as a wine region. Corcelettes is a few kilometres from Keremeos on the Upper Bench Road. Their first vintage was 200 cases in 2011; they now produce 8,200 cases annually and their acreage under vine is growing each year. There’s a guesthouse too.
The 2020 Cabernet Franc is a new release and a must-try for people who like how this red grape expresses itself in this rugged terroir. You’ll find aromas of cherry and raspberry on the nose, a savoury palate offering spicy tobacco, and a toasty finish. It’s got firm tannins and will go well with anything off the barbeque. If you can resist cracking this one now, it will cellar for up to ten years.
The 2020 Syrah is another full and intense red wine. Twenty years ago it would have been hard to imagine this grape doing so well in Canada, but Corcelettes has produced a go-to B.C. Syrah rich in dark fruit with dusty tannins. A unique twist is the addition of Viognier skins during fermentation to create a mid-palate richness.
CedarCreek Estate Winery – 2022 Pinot Noir Rosé ($26.00), 2022 Pinot Noir
Go to cedarcreek.bc.ca
One of the originals, still one of the best, and just a few minutes south of Kelowna on Lakeshore Road, there’s nothing not to like about a visit to CedarCreek. Don’t miss lunch or dinner at the Home Block Restaurant.
Pinot Noir Rosé. The grapes for their newly released 2022 Pinot Noir Rosé were picked during last year’s warm and extended autumn. The wine spent four months in stainless steel tanks, and sports a pale grapefruit colour, with strawberry and grapefruit on the nose and white flowers and raspberries on the palate. It’s dry but finishes with a hint of sweetness. Serve it chilled on a warm afternoon.
Also new is the estate-grown Pinot Noir. These grapes come from CedarCreek’s Home Block Vineyard, which has a combination of soils, differing elevations and a moderating effect from Okanagan Lake which lets the heartbreak grape (as it’s sometimes called by grapegrowers) shine. Look for notes of cedar, fresh cherries and earth. This certified organic wine was naturally fermented in concrete and oak and spent 12 months in French oak barrels. You can’t go wrong pairing this with grilled B.C. sockeye salmon.