An 81-year Vernon man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 Saturday afternoon.
The collisions happened at the intersection of Highway 97 and Meadowlark Road in Vernon about 5:30 p.m.
One of the vehicles involved, a Nissan Altima, was on fire when emergency crews arrived. The BX Swan Lake fire department quickly extinguished the vehicle and a nearby grass fire that ignited as a result of the collision.
The female driver of the Nissan escaped from the vehicle before the fire started.
The initial police investigation suggests a Buick LeSabre entered onto the highway directly into the path of the Nissan causing a chain reaction collision involving four vehicles.
Highway 97 was closed in both directions while evidence was collected.