Dealing with disaster from a suitcase

It’s a good news story. Tourism numbers are rebounding in the Thompson Okanagan, approaching 2019 levels, with the number of visitors expected to pass that benchmark this year, according to Ellen Walker-Matthews, CEO of the Thompson Okanagan Tourist Association.
Kelowna alone attracts nearly two million visitors a year, Tourism Kelowna says. Bookings are trending well and with COVID-19 restrictions mostly gone, U.S. visitors are back and the Europeans aren’t far behind them.
The Okanagan has long been a magnet for those looking for “soft adventure” – cyclists, golfers, wine connoisseurs.
But what happens to all those visitors when the soft adventure turns hard – wildfires, floods and evacuation orders, blocked highways and detours?
With those people in mind, the British Columbia Regional Tourism Secretariat has teamed up with Hatch Comms, a B.C. lifestyle public relations company, to provide crisis communications support to destination management organizations for visitors during an emergency.
“The change in our climate is a reality,” said Walker-Matthews, who is also vice-chair of the secretariat.
Tourism operators are going to have to adapt, she says, and one of those adaptations is making sure tourism organizations are coordinated in their communications during a crisis.
(The secretariat is made up of a clutch of tourism association including the Cariboo Chilcotin, Kootenay Rockies, Northern B.C., Vancouver Island as well as the Thompson Okanagan.)
The secretariat and Hatch Comms are working with its members to make sure crisis communication plans are in place. That includes updating existing plans as well as building new ones using existing frameworks and training programs from Destination British Columbia and the Tourism Emergency Management Committee.
“We’re here as a resource and a support system to make sure that everybody has the right messaging,” said Walker-Matthews.
Depending on the situation, that message might be to ask visitors to take a different route, move to a different location or in some cases, asking visitors to cancel their plans altogether.
The planning will make sure all possible situations have been considered, responses are prepared and contacts are identified before the busy visitor season starts.
Disasters such as floods and wildfire have always been a concern, said Walker-Matthews. “We recognize that these situations happen,” she said. “They’re not something that you can prevent.”
The new communication system shows co-ordination as a group, that they know how to handle them well and look after both residents and visitors.
The responsibility of emergency management is to the residents, to ensure residents are looked after in an emergency and know where to go, said Walker-Matthews.
“We also have what I would call temporary residents, which are our visitors,” said Walker-Matthews. “We spend a lot of money and effort to bring them here, and then, who is responsible for them in an emergency?”
Accurate messaging is critical for visitors who need to know whether they should stay or go, come or not come.
“I think it goes back to showing the public, residents and visitors, that we have a co-ordinated collaborative approach, that we do work together to make sure that in the best interests of everyone, that no particular group is getting left out,” she said.
In the past, Walker-Matthews said they have seen the media take information and not explain it in a way that is understandable to visitors.
She gave the example of the news that Highway 97 is closed, something that has happened before. Highway 97 starts in Weed, Calif., and winds its way through Oregon and Washington before crossing into Canada. It turns into the Alaska Highway in Dawson Creek. “It’s a pretty long highway,” she points out. “There might be a section closed, but it’s not (all) closed.”
Accuracy in telling visitors where and where they cannot travel is paramount.
“We certainly don’t want to put anybody at risk, so we’ve got to make sure it’s accurate,” she said. “We also don’t want to put a community at risk of losing its livelihood when there’s inaccurate information.”
Visitors can also go online to B.C.’s Know Before You Go website, which is kept updated with information from the most reliable source.
“Crises are difficult to prevent, but we can be prepared to handle them well,” said Walker-Matthews, adding the better they handle them, the greater confidence people will have in visiting the area when they know their safety is a top priority.