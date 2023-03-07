Phil Reed grew up in West Kelowna, but he will be raising his family in Japan because of the high cost of housing here.
“Not even being able to afford a rental here was the deciding factor,” he said.
Reed moved from West Kelowna to Japan 11 years ago where he married and started a family. In April 2021, Reed and his family moved to West Kelowna.
They planned to live with Reed’s family in Glenrosa until they found their footing, but almost two years later, the family of four still hasn’t been able to find an affordable place to live.
“Young people can’t afford to live here any more,” said Reed
As a full-time salaried administrative assistant for a consulting company and owner of his own taekwondo studio, Reed’s income wasn’t enough to even rent a two-bedroom apartment.
His wife was unable to legally work as she waited for her permanent residency papers.
Reed found rental costs for a one-bedroom apartment were around $2,000 per month, while anything bigger was around $2,500.
For under $1,500, he could rent a single room in someone’s basement.
With the house prices hovering close to $1 million even in Glenrosa, home ownership was out of the question.
“If you didn’t move here 20 to 25 years ago then there’s just no chance of getting in now, unless you’re loaded,” he said.
The family decided to pull up its tentative roots in West Kelowna and move back to Kyoto, Japan, where they have found a two-bedroom apartment for $840 per month.
Reed said even close to downtown Kyoto, it’s possible to find a good two-bedroom apartment for under $1,000 and if you don’t mind taking a 10-to 15-minute train ride out of the downtown core, you can get a decent two-storey house for under $200,000.
“It made more sense for us to go back there,” Reed said.
While Reed had the option to return to Japan, the high cost of housing has forced other adult children to move back in with their parents to make ends meet.
To try to increase affordable rental accommodations, the City of West Kelowna several years ago authorized secondary suites and approved carriage homes, smaller second homes on a property that already has a single detached home.
Brent Magnan, planning manager for the City of West Kelowna, said there hasn’t
been a high uptake on carriage homes,
suggesting part of the reason is West Kelowna’s hillsides are not as conducive to building them.
The last quarter of 2022 saw 11 carriage homes, eight of which were conversions of some sort of accessory building on the
property.
Carriage homes, however, play a small part in the city’s housing plans.
West Kelowna’s housing needs assessment last year identified gaps in the city’s housing and projected into the next 20 to 30 years.
The city has a consultant working on a housing strategy, which will come up with a suite of options to address those gaps.
West Kelowna’s draft Official Community Plan pinpoints options for housing and growth in the city.
Future growth will be focused in an urban centre in Westbank that would allow
12-storey buildings as well as an urban centre at Boucherie and five neighbourhood centres that would allow buildings up to six storeys.
Beyond the centres, development would continue with a focus on infill, with the sensitive integration of different housing types within existing single family residential areas.
That could mean reducing the lot size required for carriage houses, looking at secondary suites and carriage houses on some lots and some duplexes or triplexes.
“It’s a continuum of housing that we would be considering as part of the strategy,” said Magnan.
“But ultimately it’s going to end up with council as to what they are comfortable with in approving as far as strategy goes.”
Magnan said the city intends to have the housing strategy completed in tandem with the Official Community Plan, hopefully by July.