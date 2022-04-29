The project, on 1.7 acres of land, at 651 Cambridge Ave., includes 27 townhomes and 48 suites in a four-storey apartment building. It’s a project of B.C. Housing, a Crown-owned enterprise.
To compensate for the loss of mature trees, builders will plant more than 50 new trees, including skyline honeylocust, pink-flowering dogwoods, and Japanese lilacs.
City planners support the housing proposal but because it involves variances to parking, height, setbacks from adjacent property lines, and total site coverage, interested members of the community can address councillors before they make a decision at the May 10 meeting at City Hall.
The anticipated start time is 6 p.m.