There are a lot of hearts of gold in the Okanagan.
The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation’s Heart of Gold gala this past weekend raised a record $1.6 million to help establish a Centre of Excellence in Brain Health at the hospital.
“It is an area of health care that is vitally important,” said Allison Ramchuk, CEO of the KGH Foundation.
“Neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, ALS, Alzheimer’s and dementia are devastating to those who are suffering, and their families. KGH is now home to some very bright and ambitious neurologists. We have an opportunity to establish KGH as a hub for world-class research, innovation and most critically, delivery of care close to home for those in our region who are living with, or will develop, these diseases.”
The last Heart of Gold Gala took place four years ago in the parking lot that would become the location of JoeAnna’s House. That fundraiser brought in $1.2 million. JoeAnna’s House will celebrate its three-year anniversary in November.
This year’s event was held in the new O’Rourke Family Estate Winery in Lake Country.
“It was perfect,” said Lynn Archibald,
creative director for the event for the past 14 years. “The theme this year was ‘Pushing Boundaries,’ and that is exactly what we are all doing.”
Dr. Devin Harris, executive medical director, quality, patient safety and research for Interior Health as well as an emergency physician at KGH, spoke at the event.
“We have learned many things over the past two years. It’s time to support the overall sustainability of our health system, including the extraordinary people working in it, if we hope to move past the challenges we are facing,” he said.
Tom Budd, of the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation – and the gala’s title sponsor, said giving has been his lifeline.
“Even as I face so much uncertainty in my own life, I hold on to faith that if we just give more than we take, we have a life worth living,” he said.
Added Ramchuk: “We are grateful for every single person in the room last night, and especially to those who gave so generously. It’s time for a bold commitment to pushing boundaries, to doing things differently, and we can’t do it without the support of our community.”