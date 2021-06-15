A downtown Kelowna brewery wants to expand its capacity from 99 people to 500 people, and to start offering alcohol at breakfast.
Red Bird Brewing's application for changes to its liquor licence to take advantage of additional space will be considered by Kelowna city council next Tuesday.
"The goal is to promote the new brewery building with the 500 person occupancy," company spokesman Adam Semeniuk writes in the application to the city. "This occupancy is well under what the facility is designed for and what the property can support."
Red Bird Brewing has been in business at 1086 Richter St. since 2017. The company also wants to change its liquor serving hours from noon to midnight to 9 a.m. to midnight.
"The intention here is to have breakfast/brunch options in the future," Semeniuk says.
There are seven other breweries or distilleries in the surrounding area. If Red Bird's capacity is increased to 500 people, it would be the largest in the downtown north end.
Red Bird's plans show 314 people would be accommodated outdoors on a seasonal patio from March to September, with a 186 person capacity year-round indoors.
Municipal staff say they have some concerns about noise and traffic impacts. But they say Red Bird has had "minimal impact" on the neighbourhood so far and are recommending council endorse the proposed changes.
Although city councillors, and interested members of the public can comment on the proposed changes at the June 22 meeting, the final decision is up to the provincial liquor regulators.