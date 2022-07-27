Kelowna faces a potential shortage of industrial land during the next 18 years with demand high and prices rising, warns a city planner.
Those were some of the key factors in designating Kelowna Springs Golf Club at 480 Penno Rd. for future industrial as part of the 2040 official community plan process, said Robert Miles, the city’s long-range policy planning manager.
His detailed report, presented to city council Monday, was in response to councillors asking for the rationale for its future industrial land-use.
“Over the next 20 years, the 2040 OCP projects a significant increase in industrial development, such as storage, distributing and warehousing space,” he said.
An industrial/commercial study, undertaken by a consultant in 2018, forecasted that 323,700 square metres of new industrial space will be needed on 95.5 hectares for the city to meet this demand. The 2018 analysis identified 225 hectares of under-developed industrial or service commercial lands.
“However, market indicators suggested that the industrial land shortage is much more pressing, due to factors such as speculative pressure from other uses. Since this study was completed, demand for industrial land has remained high with prices rising,” said Miles.
“Areas like the airport business park will potentially see full build-out in the next two to three years and smaller sites along Highway 97 are being explored for industrial uses. Identifying new lands for industrial development is challenging, given Kelowna’s topography, coupled with the amount of land in the ALR,” he said.
On March 16, 2020, planners told council during the development of the 2040 OCP of a major opportunity for new industrial development at Kelowna Springs Golf Course. At that time, the property owner approached the city about opportunities for either commercial or industrial use since the 43-hectare (106.5-acre) property is bordered by industrial lands to the west and south with land in the ALR to the north and east. So the OCP included it for future development due to adjacent industrial lands, servicing proximity/ capacity and non-ALR status, plus the need for new industrial land.
The property is currently zoned for parks and open space, and can remain a golf course for as long as the unidentified property owner wants.
“The zoning has not changed with the adoption of the 2040 OCP and the business can continue to operate. Moving forward, any rezoning applications for the property will need to be consistent with the 2040 OCP policies, including the industrial designation. Should a rezoning application be processed, the property’s developable area, servicing and drainage management would be addressed at that time,” said Miles.
“If this property was not designated to support industrial uses in the future, the city may lack the availability of appropriate and adequately-serviced industrial lands needed to support sustainable, resilient economic development and employment in the region over the next 20 years.”
In a growing city, potential industrial use of these types of lands is often outcompeted for commercial and residential uses, eroding this local employment base – resulting industry going to surrounding communities,” he warned.
“Industrial lands should be protected, but new and creative ways for these lands to maintain the economic viability are key to retaining them as a critical piece of Kelowna’s future as it grows.”
The bottom line for city revenues also plays a role in designating it for future use.
In 2021, the tax revenue from industrial lands near the golf course was $39,279 per hectare or potentially $1.69M per year for the golf course if rezoned. The 2021 tax revenue from the golf course was $409 per hectare or $17,000. In a “rough, conceptual scenario,” the development of the golf course as industrial land would also generate $17 million in development cost charges for the city.