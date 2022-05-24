Pea-sized cherries are now visible on some Okanagan farms as growers hope the crop has come through a cool spring with relatively little damage.
Prospects for harvest will depend on the orchard’s location and elevation, says Sukhpaul Bal, a Kelowna grower and president of the B.C. Cherry Association, but the overall mood is one of guarded optimism.
“There might not be quite the volume we’d like to see because of the weather we’ve had, but the fruit should be worth more because of the issues other cherry-producing areas have had,” he said.
Snowfall after blossom seriously affected the cherry crop in Washington State and Oregon. The resulting diminished production should push up prices for Canadian-grown cherries, Bal says.
In the Okanagan, the coolest spring temperatures came before blossom, when the fruit is hardier and better able to withstand unseasonable conditions.
The ideal conditions for June would be steadily rising temperatures with a harvest expected to begin in the Central Okanagan by mid-July, a little later than normal, Bal said.
With the cherry crop reduced in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, Canadian growers and co-ops might try to capitalize more on local markets rather than ship the fruit overseas. While lucrative, such markets can present logistical and transportation challenges, Bal said.
“Sometimes, it’s a safer bet to keep the fruit closer to home and have it consumed quickly,” he said.
Nevertheless, a pilot project to tap the South Korean market could get underway this year, with full market access possible in 2023.