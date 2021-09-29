Kelowna-area public schools have 623 more students this September than they did last fall.
The student count is up by 249 at secondary schools, 365 at middle schools, and nine at elementary schools, for a total enrolment of 23,647.
The largest increase, with 170 more students, has been at Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary in West Kelowna. It now has 1,700 students, second only to Kelowna Senior Secondary, with an enrolment of 1,839.
Student numbers at Rutland Senior Secondary also rose, by 83 students, to 1,550, keeping it as the district's third largest school.
Enrolment at KSS actually dropped slightly, from 1,852 students last year. To deal with overcrowding concerns at the Valley's biggest high school, trustees last year approved a number of measures that took effect this fall, such as adjusting catchment boundaries.
There are plans to build a second high school in West Kelowna to deal with overcrowding at Mount Boucherie, but the provincial government has not yet approved the necessary funding.
The district's plan is to build a new high school on the site of the current George Pringle Elementary school in Westbank, which is slated for demolition at the end of this school year.
English students at George Pringle are to be directed to Webber Road elementary, which will be re-opened.
French Immersion students will either be all directed to Glenrosa elementary, or divided between Glenrosa and Hudson Road elementary.
A public consultation process is underway with trustees expected to make a decision on where the French Immersion program will be directed in early January.
On Tuesday, the Canadian Parents for French association asked the school board to revisit its decision to close and demolish George Pringle elementary. Instead, the group suggests, George Pringle should be kept as is, with both a French Immersion and English program.
The association does not suggest how the need for a new high school on the Westside would then be met. Trustees decided last June the George Pringle site was the only available option after a comprehensive review of other possible sites.