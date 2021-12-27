A fire at a newly-built home in West Kelowna proved a stubborn blaze to extinguish.
Firefighters had to contend with temperatures of –25 C as they worked to control the house fire on Menu Road.
It was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday and firefighters were still on the scene at 6 a.m. Monday. Firefighters from all West Kelowna stations were involved in the control effort.
Some nearby properties were affected by the ice that quickly formed from firefighting operations, West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said in a release. Other city crews were called in to deal with that problem.
No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation, but is not believed to be suspicious.
“West Kelowna Fire Rescue is grateful for the support of BC Transit who provided a warm bus as a shelter for firefighters during the course of the emergency,” Brolund said.