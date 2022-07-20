featured
Okanagan town could hit 41C next week
- Daily Courier Staff
-
- Updated
Heat warnings are possible across B.C. this weekend into next week, the government cautioned Wednesday.
Towns and cities may choose to open cooling centres with temperatures set to soar, particularly in the Interior. By July 28, the temperature will reach 41 C in Osoyoos and 37 C in Kelowna, according to The Weather Network.
But conditions are unlikely to reach the blistering levels recorded during last summer's heat dome, when Kelowna set an all-time high temperature of 45.6 C on June 29.
"B.C. is not currently expecting an extreme heat emergency," the government said in a release.
People should be aware of the possibility of suffering heat stroke or heat exhaustion, the government says, with symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, vomiting, confusion, headache, and rapid breathing. If someone experiences these symptoms, they should move to a cooler place and drink liquids. If symptoms are not mild or last more than an hour, they should seek medical attention.
Last year's heat dome was responsible for 619 deaths across the province, the B.C. Coroners' Service says, a majority of whom were seniors who lived alone in houses or apartments that weren't air conditioned.
