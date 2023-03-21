A sixth lane on the W.R. Bennett Bridge. The Westbank highway couplet gone. Better intersections along Highway 97. Buses from outlying areas that go directly where you want to go when you want to go.
These are some of the transportation improvements eyed in a new regional plan now being presented to local councils.
None of the projects are imminent. No funding has been procured, Projects are at least three to five years away, but provincial officials say the work can begin now to make necessary preparations for the projects cited.
The Central Okanagan Integrated Transportation Strategy has been in the works since 2014, Kelowna and Peachland councils heard last week. Other councils will receive briefings in the weeks ahead.
“We’ve got a path forward,” Peachland council heard during its presentation on Tuesday.
The study has ruled out a second crossing across Okanagan Lake, but left open the possibility of adding a sixth lane to the current bridge.
One of the two Westbank couplet roads would be scrapped with all highway traffic being diverted to the other road.
“We did all kinds of analysis to basically show that a second crossing doesn’t solve the problem that you’d think it would,” James Donnelly, a senior transportation engineer with consulting firm Urban Systems. told Kelowna council.
“We have an existing bridge. It is congested at times. We build another bridge, you would think that you’d split the difference … it doesn’t exactly work that way.”
Studies have found less than five per cent of the traffic on Highway 97 in Kelowna is just passing through. Most vehicles are heading somewhere in the city, studies have found.
“Most people want to be in the core so in this case … they would tend to stay on the existing bridge,” said Donnelly. “That demand for the new crossing would be relatively low.”
“It’s a very expensive project for minimal benefit.”
Things could change after 20 years, which is the time frame of this study.
The Bennett Bridge, however, is designed so another lane could be added.
The plan proposes it would be a transit lane coming into town – as many transit improvements are proposed to get people more directly to their destinations and with more routes across the bridge.
“That bridge can be widened to six lanes. It would then require cantilevering the multi-use path on the other side of it,” Steve Sirett, the ministry of transportation’s Southern Interior regional executive director, told council.
An extension of Clement Avenue to the airport is also included. Once eyed as a highway alternative linked to a second crossing, it’s still believed the extension would take some of the traffic off other congested roads.
In the Westbank town centre area, Highway 97 currently divides into two. The southbound lane is known as Main Street through town and the Kelowna-bound lane becomes Dobbin Road for a few blocks.
Local officials have long complained the divided highway breaks up the city centre and makes revitalization impossible.
“We are looking at removing that couplet, making the highway all be on one of those corridors,” said Donnelly. “This is aligned with their Westbank Centre development strategy.”
The plan proposes many intersection improvements, including at the Kelowna Airport, Commonwealth Road toward Lake Country, on the Westside and in Peachland, where councillors are eager to see improvements at Trepanier Bench Road and Renfrew Road at the south end of town.
Coun. David Collins was disappointed to discover funding isn’t actually in place for the Trepanier intersection yet.
He was told that’s not unusual. Planning is done first. Funding follows.
“Trepanier’s no small project,” said James Donnelly, a senior transportation engineer with consulting firm Urban Systems. “It’s many, many millions of dollars to fix that intersection.”
Mayor Patrick Van Minsel, who met earlier in the day with Transportation Minister Rob Fleming, said he was assured Renfrew Road was No. 2 on the priority list.
A timeline presented to the councils showed most proposals are in the beginning stages.
Trepanier Road, however, was a little further along in a six-stage process that leads to construction
Closest to construction are interchanges at Boucherie and Westlake roads on the Westside and a pedestrian overpass at Bertram Street in downtown Kelowna. They were listed at Stage 5 (detailed design). Next is tender and construction.
Pedestrian overpasses are also eyed at Brown and Daimler roads on the Westside.
Trepanier was at stage 4 (functional design), Clement and Commonwealth at Stage 3 (preliminary design) and everything else at stages 2 or 1.
At Peachland’s meeting last week, Van Minsel also said he is lobbying to reduce the speed limit from Renfrew Road to Antler’s Beach from 90 km/h to 70.
In Kelowna, Coun. Gord Lovegrove suggested highway intersections could have roundabouts, like they do in Europe.
“That’s a new one to me,” said Sirett. “Who doesn’t want to have a turbo roundabout?”