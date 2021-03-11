The Okanagan snowpack was 120% of normal on March 1, slightly deeper than it had been a month earlier, new provincial data shows.
And more snow is expected through the spring, the B.C. River Forecast Centre says, raising the possibility of a later-than-usual rise in the flow of local creeks of rivers.
"La Nina conditions and seasonal forecasts from Environment and Climate Change Canada both indicate the likelihood of cooler conditions and possibly greater than normal precipitation over the next couple of months," the River Centre Forecast says in its most recent bulletin.
"This could lead to continued snow accumulation, delayed snowmelt, and thus an increased risk for freshet-related flooding," the centre says.
But specific predictions of springtime flooding are impossible at this point, forecasters say, because of uncertainties associated with day-to-day weather conditions over the next three months.
If flooding occurs in Kelowna, it generally happens in early June when the flow in Mission Creek typically peaks at about 70 cubic metres per second. Currently, the flow is less than two cubic metres per second.
On March 1, deeper-than-normal snowpacks were reported in 21 of the 22 regions where measurements are taken. The Lower Thompson had the greatest variation , at 136% of normal. This is an all-time record depth for the region, the River Forecast Centre says.
In a typical year, 80% of the snow that falls on B.C. mountains has accumulated by early March.