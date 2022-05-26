Builders of a West Kelowna rental apartment building have won two national housing awards.
The Canadian Federation of Apartment Associations awarded its top prize, ‘Rental Development of the Year’, to Skyline Living, the company that built the Carrington View apartments, which have 186 suites in three buildings.
Skyline Living also won the ‘Rental Housing Provider of the Year’ title, presented during an awards ceremony earlier this month in Toronto.
“This past year, we have focused on our sustainability goals and are proud to see those efforts recognized in the rental housing industry,” Skyline Living vice-president B.J. Santavy said in a release.
The association says the dual awards were in recognition of Skyline’s “exceptional practices and dedicated initiatives”.
Carrington View, at 2200 Majoros Rd., is built to be net-zero energy ready, the association says, with state-of-the-art features that limit thermal losses and air leakage. It also has a large array of solar panels, which are expected to provide enough power for all of Carrington View’s common areas, the association says.
“We’ve gone with a totally holistic building approach,” company spokesman Will Monforton said in the release. “That means everything from low-VOC paints, where we source our wood and building materials, and efficient construction to recycling materials, high-efficiency, all-electric heat and water heating, and solar panels on the roof.”
About 21,500 people live in Skyline Living housing projects across Canada.
The website for Carrington View apartments says the suites are “luxury condo-style apartment rentals” where the monthly rent starts at $1,660 for a one-bedroom suite, and $2,015 for a two-bedroom suite.