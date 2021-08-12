Proponents and opponents to the expansion of the McKinley Beach development will have to wait a little longer to find out how Kelowna city council votes on the proposal.
Following the first night of a public hearing on a proposal to allow the developer to build out the project with single-family homes instead of the townhouses and multi-family condominium units as originally planned, the issue was deferred and the public hearing left open for the next two weeks.
According to Mayor Colin Basran, the deferral on Tuesday resulted from traffic impact studies not being made public that should have been.
While the developer wants to increase the build-out area by 350 acres, it says 100 of those acres would be protected land. In return, it wants to give the city 246 acres of land that could be used to expand a nearby park.
But opponents say allowing the developer to replace the townhouses and multi-family units with single-family homes would hurt the environment and in a time of concern about climate change, they want the city council to nix the proposal.
They also cite urban sprawl, something the council has moved against in recent years, saying in 2018 it would not allow any more single-family development in outlying areas of the city, preferring to see the urban areas of Kelowna developed instead.
At the public hearing, people who spoke against the proposal wanted a deferral because they said an environmental impact study hadn’t been done.
In addition to the land swap, the developer says it is also willing to contribute $1.5 million, on top of development cost charges it will already have to pay for each unit its builds, toward the estimated $10-million-cost of upgrading Glenmore Road leading to the McKinley Beach development.
Nearly 20 years ago, when it was first proposed, the McKinley Beach development was envisioned as a resort community with a wellness spa, hotel, golf course and winery. Much of that has been dropped but a winery, vineyards and a marina remain part of the plan.
A total of 1,300 units were approved at the start of the project and so far 485 homes have been built.
The developer says single-family homes are more popular than townhomes and multi-family units now and that is why it wants to make the change.
The land donation to the city, if approved, would be worth an estimated $11 million and would help create the city’s second-largest park.