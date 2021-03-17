B.C.’s Minister of Jobs and Economic Recovery offered to work with West Kelowna Liberal MLA Ben Stewart to help the Kelowna Rockets and West Kelowna Warriors get their hands on provincial COVID relief money.
In question period in the legislature Tuesday, Stewart urged the government to get aid out to Western Hockey League and BC Hockey League teams.
“Dr. Henry has done her job … but the premier has not done his job,” said Stewart. “He’s sitting on hundreds of millions of approved relief dollars The fiscal year end is just two weeks away and the five WHL teams and the 17 BCHL teams continue to wait.”
Stewart said Horgan agreed two weeks ago that $9.5 million needed to be dispersed as soon as possible.
“So, where’s the money,” he asked.
Ravi Kahlon, minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, fielded the question.
“There are grants available for sports teams to apply,” he told Stewart. “In fact, some teams have applied and been approved already … so I would happily work with the member to get in touch with the teams he refers to and help them navigate the system.”
Stewart posted the exchange on social media.