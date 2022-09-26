Five overdose deaths in one day and a vehicle incident at a homeless encampment shows more needs to be done to help people with addiction issues and mental health challenges, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran says.
Police issued an alert on the weekend that five people died of drug overdoses at three Kelowna area locations. On Saturday, just after midnight, a driver was arrested after a homeless man was run over by a truck near Baillie Avenue along the Okanagan Rail Trail in downtown Kelowna.
“The events of the past 24 hours have reinforced the vital importance of continuing to advocate for the right supports for vulnerable people living on our streets and for people with addictions,” Basran said in a Sunday release.
“With five deadly overdoses within nine hours yesterday and last night’s horrific incident between a truck driver and a person using the temporary overnight shelter, the need for more shelter space and complex care facilities is obvious,” Basran said.
The man who was run over at the homeless encampment - an area specifically designated for such purposes by the City of Kelowna - was taken to hospital for “significant injuries”, Kelowna police say.
The driver was arrested. “The investigation is still ongoing but it appears that alcohol was a factor,” Kelowna RCMP Insp. Beth McAndie said.