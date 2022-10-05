Members of the public are invited to tour Kelowna’s newest homeless shelter on Friday.
The shelter, at the corner of Bay Avenue and Ellis Street in the downtown north end, will be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m.
“This will be a time for the community to come in and see what goes on behind the scenes at an emergency shelter,” Carmen Rempel of the Kelowna Gospel Mission says in a release.
“We aim to take away some of the mystery and stigma that surrounds our work with transparency and education,” Rempel said.
Along with getting a tour, visitors “will be given the opportunity to participate in immersive empathy building experiences”, the release sates.
The Gospel Mission hopes to increase trust with its neighbours, reduce the stigma of homelessness, and build positive relationships, the release says.