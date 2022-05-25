Kelowna teachers will try to help students who may be feeling “anxious, scared, and sad” over the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, superintendent Kevin Kaardal says.
He’s also encouraging parents to let their children express their feelings and concerns in a non-judgmental, emotionally safe environment.
And while he says the potential for a similar tragedy in Kelowna schools is “much lower”, students safety is the district’s top priority and all safety procedures will be reviewed to ensure they reflect best practice.
“Central Okanagan Public Schools joins our community in feeling sadness and shock at the news of yesterday’s shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas,” Kaardal said in a statement released Wednesday.
“As we reflect on this tragic news, our thoughts are with not only the people of Uvalde, but our own students and families who will feel anxious, scared, and sad as they hear of the death of so many young students,” Kaardal said.
Nineteen children and two teachers were shot and killed by an 18-year-old before the gunman was shot by a tactical unit from the U.S. border patrol. It was the second deadliest mass shooting at a U.S. school, next to the 20 children and six adults killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in 2012.
“With the significant media attention on this incident, your child may have several questions and complex feelings about it. Staff members will watch for student reaction and offer support if needed,” Kaardal says.
Parents can support their children by demonstrating their natural concern calmly, listening to what their children say about how they’re feeling, and spending time and engaging in normal activities, Kaardal says.
Parents who think their child needs extra help should contact their school’s principal, Kaardal says.