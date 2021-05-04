A number of organizations are joining together this Mother’s Day weekend for a watershed-wide community clean up spearheaded by Okanagan Forestry Task Force and the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance.
Plans to tackle the numerous illegal dump sites include abandoned vehicles, unauthorized campgrounds and target ranges in Peachland’s community watersheds.
The cleanup goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
“Illegal dumping is on the rise,” said Kane Blake of the Okanagan Forest Task Force, “The task force’s goal is simple, to work to keep forests clean and to bring public awareness to the issue of illegal dumping in local forested areas.
“Since we started September 2015, we have managed to remove 141,980 pounds of garbage and pulled out 170,520 pounds of scrap metal from the area,” said Blake. “That is an amazing 312,500 pounds of waste that was illegally dumped in the forests around valley.”
Some of those forests supply communities with their drinking water.
The municipality of Peachland is continually removing vehicles from Deep Creek, a steep ravine that supplies community water, but is also a target for stolen vehicles.
“If you know of any illegal dumping in our watersheds such as household waste or abandoned vehicles, please contact us with the locations.” said Jack Gerow, chair of the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance. “We need to keep our watersheds and their waterways clean and safe for humans and for fish.
“We are expecting over 15 groups in small cohorts such as family bubbles, with safety instructions at 9 a.m.”
To join, be at Kilometre Zero on Brenda Mine Road (top of Princeton Avenue at the cattle guard) by 9 a.m. on Saturday.
A wide range of public and private organizations are supporting the cleanup.
On the web: peachlandwpa.org/