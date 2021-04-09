Kelowna's unemployment rate fell to five percent in March from 5.2% in February.
But 2,300 fewer people were actually working in the Central Okanagan last month compared to February, new data from Statistics Canada shows.
The region's labour force also contracted significantly, from 117,600 to 115,000, a sign that usually means people have become frustrated in their job search and are no longer actively looking.
The region's population stayed the same month-over-month, so the drop in the labour force and the decline in total employment - from 111,5000 to 109,300 - cannot be explained by people moving away from Kelowna.
At five per cent, greater Kelowna's unemployment rate is still the second-lowest in Canada, behind only Quebec at 4.9%.
The national unemployment rate was 7.5%, down 0.7 points from February, as more sectors of the economy re-opened after some COVID-19-related shutdowns earlier this year, particularly in Quebec and Ontario.
At 7.5%, the Canadian unemployment rate is now at its lowest level since February 2020. "Unemployment rate falls to the lowest level since the start of the pandemic," Statistics Canada said in a release.
Both full-time and part-time employment increased in March compared to February.
Self-employment rose for the first time in three months, up 2.1% in March, while private-sector employment was up 1.7%. Compared to February 2020, the number of public sector employees was up 4.1%.
Despite the positive employment news on a number of fronts, Statistics Canada cautions in a note attached to the data that the situation could change next month.
"Since the March reference week, restrictions have tightened in a number of jurisdictions across Canada, including in British Columbia, Quebec, and Ontario, where 'circuit breaker' lockdowns of various degrees have been implemented in recent weeks," the agency says.
"The labour market impact of these new restrictions may be reflected the April Labour Force Survey, to be released on May 7," Statistics Canada says.
For much of last fall and early 2020, greater Kelowna has had the second-lowest or lowest-unemployment rate.
After the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 triggered widespread layoffs and business closures, unemployment in the Central Okanagan began to rise and peaked at 10.2% in June. It then declined steadily until reaching 4.6% in January.