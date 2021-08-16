The sight of an empty BC Transit bus trundling along Glenrosa Road on Monday morning was a stark contrast to the scenes that unfolded in the West Kelowna neighbourhood late Sunday.
Hundreds of people were hurriedly evacuated as an out-of-control wildfire crested Mt. Law and started burning toward their homes.
Long lines of vehicles streamed down Glenrosa Road, the only municipal street accessing the neighbourhood of about 5,000 people, while the glow from the fire was visible throughout the Central Okanagan.
By early Monday, the fire was said by the BC Wildfire Service to have grown to about 800 ha in size. The provincial crews are assisting West Kelowna Fire Rescue and firefighters from seven other local jurisdictions.
"They were able to build about three kilometres of fire guard overnight, which is pretty incredible," BCWS fire information officer Charlene Mortensen said. "The priority is to protect infrastructure and property."
The fire started Sunday afternoon on south-facing slopes above the Okanagan Connector, near the tourist information close to the Highway 97 junction. Strong winds pushed the flames up and over the ridge, toward the western and southern areas of Glenrosa.
Hundreds of homes, including some in the Peachland area, were put on an evacuation order, and the entire Glenrosa neighbourhood was on evacuation alert.
"We see some rank 6 crowning so it could be a long night," Doug Findlater, a West Kelowna city councillor and Glenrosa resident, wrote on his Facebook page about 11 p.m. Sunday.
At 7 a.m. Monday, Glenrosa Road was essentially the dividing point between those neighbourhoods that had been evacuated and those where the residents remained on alert.
Simple wooden barricades blocked access to streets on the south side of Glenrosa. There was no particular sense of urgency among firefighters gathered at the Glenrosa fire station, and there was no sign yet of air tankers or helicopters beginning to work the fire.
Transit service was running as normal along Glenrosa Road.
"Early reports indicate limited structural damage at the Mt. Law fire this morning," Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said in a morning update.
However, there was said to have been significant damage overnight Sunday at multiple properties in the Killiney area, at the northwest corner of Okanagan Lake, as a result of the ongoing White Lake Rock fire.
Drought conditions and high winds increased the fire activity Sunday. "Due to evolving conditions, crews have not been able to complete a full assessment of structural damage. More information will be provided to property owners and the media as it becomes available," Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said.