New cases of COVID-19 were down in most regions of the Okanagan last week but up slightly in greater Kelowna.
A total of 156 people in the Central Okanagan tested positive for the disease between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, compared to 156 the previous week, updated data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control indicates.
Week-over-week new case counts were down in Penticton from 18 to 15, down in Summerland from 43 to 29, and down in Summerland from 28 to four. New weekly infections were unchanged in the South Okanagan, at only one case.
The Salmon Arm area, which has experienced relatively high case counts, saw its week-over-week new infection counts drop from 53 to 45.
In its most recent situation report, released Thursday, the BC CDC says of the province-wide pandemic situation: “Provincial COVID-19 incidence steadily declining; hospital admissions decreasing and deaths remain stable.”
Across the entire Interior Health service area, the incidence of COVID-19 has dropped by almost half in the past three weeks, from a rate of 99 cases per 100,000 of population to 56 cases per 100,000 of population.
The spread of COVID-19 has dropped across all age groups in the past week, the BC CDC says.