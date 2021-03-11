New cases of COVID-19 in greater Kelowna have risen from five a day to nearly 10 a day in the past two weeks.
While the increase is slight in real terms, it does echo a spread in transmission first observed in the Lower Mainland in February.
New cases of COVID-19 in Kelowna peaked at 50 a day in late November and early December, and fell to as low as five a day between Feb. 14-20.
Across B.C., the incidence of COVID-19 has been rising since the end of January, the BC Centre for Disease control says in its most recent surveillance report, with the steepest climb in transmission in the Fraser Health region.
From Feb. 28 to March 6, a total of 66 people in the Central Okanagan tested positive for COVID-19, compared to 42 the week before.
During the same two-week period, new cases in Vernon fell from 15 to eight, and held steady in Penticton at four.
Weekly cases fell in Kamloops from 124 to 100 and in Merritt, from 19 to five. There were 18 cases in the south-eastern corner of B.C., a vast region including the areas around Nelson, Revelstoke, Golden, and Fernie that had seen 10 cases the week before.
As of Feb. 27, 1,368 people in B.C. had died of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
No one under 30 has died of COVID-19 in B.C. Two percent of all deaths have been of people who were between 30 and 50, while this group accounts for 27% of the provincial population.
Thirty-one percent of deaths have been of people aged 90 or older, and 69% of deaths have been of people aged 80 or older. People over aged 80 account for five percent of the population.
While these numbers clearly show the much higher mortality rates among older people who contract COVID-19, it is also true that the majority of people over 80 who test positive for the disease do not require hospitalization.
Of the 3,724 people 80 and over who tested positive between January 2020 and the end of February 2021, 74% of them did not require hospitalization.
However, of the 26% who were hospitalized (969 people), almost all of them died (931).