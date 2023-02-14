At the age of two years, little Prescott has already defied the odds that were handed to her at birth.
Born premature at 32 weeks, she was diagnosed at six months with a brain injury called periventricular leukomalacia (PVL).
“At that time, we noticed that one eye was really turning inwards,” said mom Lindsey Roche. “We requested an MRI and that’s when we got the diagnosis. PVL is an injury that’s common in preemies. We don’t know why or what caused it. It might have been an in utero stroke, or maybe something at
delivery.”
Doctors confirmed that little Prescott did have PVL, which often comes with an eventual diagnosis of cerebral palsy.
“In 2022, she tested CP positive, as well,” Roche added. “It’s incredibly scary. It rocks your world.”
Crucial to the outcome for Prescott and many hundreds of children like her, early intervention and specialized help are the building blocks to future success.
Roche, a single mom and also an early childhood educator, reached out to Variety, the Children’s Charity, and found help.
Physical therapy and language pathology became the norm, all aided through charity donations from the Variety Show of Hearts telethon.
The children’s charity returns to Global BC this month with the 57th annual Variety Show of Hearts on Sunday, Feb. 26.
Prior to that broadcast, viewers can hear personal stories of hope, courage and resilience from B.C. children and families who have been helped during 2022, and years previous.
The telethon, Sunday, features a roster of
performers, including Sarah McLachlan, Jim Cuddy, Devin Cuddy and Sam Polley.
Throughout all four days, viewers will meet children whose lives have been transformed through generous gifts from
supporters.
There are many families like Lindsey and Prescott who struggle with finding and affording support and specialized care for their children.
Variety offers essential programs and resources to these families, helping to
transform daily realities and change the
trajectory of their child’s future.
“It really does take a village to raise a child, Roche said. “All of the teams pull together, it takes a lot to find and access all of the early interventions that are needed.
“Early interventions, like the programs at Starbright especially, are key to ‘re-wiring’ a young brain. It gives them a chance to have a good level of independence in life.”
In March, young Prescott will receive two weeks of specialized physical and speech therapy in Toronto, pushing forward despite predictions she would probably never walk or talk.
Variety will cover the costs of that therapy, while local family fundraisers have scraped together the cost of accommodations.
Roche has simple advice for any family that gets the devastating news that something is amiss with their child.
“Stay positive, keep smiling, push through it and fight for answers,” she said.
The Variety Show of Hearts is an opportunity for all to step up and help vunerable families across the province.
The telethon airs Sunday, Feb. 26 from
1-5:30 p.m. Donations can be made online at variety.bc.ca, by phone at 310-KIDS or text the word KIDS to 45678 to make an automatic $25 donation.