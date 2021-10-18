A rooftop children's playground and barbecue areas are proposed as part of a new six-storey residential building in downtown Kelowna.
Council granted a development permit to Kevin Edgecombe for construction of the building, with 49 suites, at 604 Cawston Ave.
The project will include a school on its third floor, but documents reviewed by council did not provide any detail on the nature of the school.
Overall, councillors praised the look of the project and said it and similar high-density developments along Cawston Avenue seem to be fitting in well with the neighbourhood, which includes a number of older, single-family homes.
"This will bring more vibrancy to the area," Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said. "I think it's a great addition to our downtown."
"The integration of the densification of our town centre is moving forward," Coun. Luke Stack said. "It's really interesting to see it fitting into the community."
Cawston Avenue is the location of an active transportation corridor, which consists of wider sidewalks, dedicated bike lanes, and landscaping intended to encourage more walking and biking.