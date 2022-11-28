Holiday shoppers looking to give offbeat but attractive presents this Christmas season are expected to be among those attending a popular fundraiser that starts this weekend in Lake Country.
The town’s art gallery is hosting ’2022 Under 200’, where almost 500 original pieces of art will be for sale, each priced at less than $200.
The 70 participating artists receive 70% of the sale price with the town’s art gallery retaining the balance to help with its operating budget. “It’s a pretty good ratio for the artist but it also serves as one of our biggest fundraisers of the year,” event spokesperson Sharon McCoubrey said Monday in an interview.
Each year, the event attracts many people who might never have bought a piece of original art, either for themselves or as a present, McCoubrey said.
“That’s a comment we hear all the time, and we’re thrilled when we hear it,” she said. “People tell us, ‘I know the difference between original art and a reproduction and this gives me a chance to buy original art at a reasonable price.’
“It’s quite fun to see what people do. For example, we’ll have someone come in and buy eight small paintings, one for each of their grandchildren,” she said. “It’s an opportunity for people to buy art that maybe is not within their means on a regular basis.”
There’s a broad range of subject matter among the pre-screened quality oil paintings, water-colours, acrylics, collage, mixed-media, glasswork, ceramics, and wood-carvings. The least expensive items are $45, with most ranging up to $200, and a few special pieces at up to $500.
A ‘Front of the Line’ VIP event, with just 45 tickets available will be held Friday. People who buy tickets priced at between $60 and $100 at Showpass.com (search Lake Country Art Gallery) will be able to browse the collection and buy pieces from 6-9 p.m.
The non-admission event opens to the public on Saturday, and continues until Dec. 21.