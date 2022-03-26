Several historic Kelowna buildings may no longer be standing, but they aren’t forgotten.
In a new book, called 305 Lost Buildings of Canada, journalist Alex Bozikovic and artist Raymond Biesinger memorialized buildings from all over Canada that no longer exist.
Several Kelowna structures made it into the pages, including the former RCMP station downtown and the old Kelowna post office that stood at Bernard and Ellis until it was demolished in the 1970s.
“That Art Deco post office was a very beautiful piece of architecture which is now gone,” said Bozikovic in an interview.
Built in 1937, it was designed by Scottish-born architect Robert Lyon, who came to Canada to design structures for the B.C. Electric Railway. He settled in Penticton where he designed the town hall before serving as the city’s first mayor from 1948-1950 after its incorporation.
The book also features Kelowna’s odd Stocks Meadow Commune.
“In this case the architecture is a little bit beside the point. The commune was self-built and self-designed by the people who lived there, but it captures a very important cultural moment as well as some of the colonial roots of the place,” said Bozikovic.
“In that one entry we get a brief history about Philip Stocks, where he came from, his arrival and departure from Kelowna, and a taste of hippie culture – all in one building and about 100 words.”
The ‘Teepee House’ was the most distinct building in the village, which sprung up in the 1970s on land that was once owned by Reverend Stocks in the early 1900s.
Throughout the book, art by Biesinger captures hundreds of lost buildings in a minimalistic and stylized way. Biesinger – whose work has been published in the New Yorker, the Guardian, and Time magazine – drew on archival photographs, blueprints, and written reports.
“It really started as a visual project,” said Bozikovic.
As an artist with history degree, Biesinger’s interest was piqued by an article Bozikovic wrote in the Globe and Mail a few years ago, and the two connected.
Bozikovic has been writing about architecture as a journalist for years.
“I began being interested in beautiful buildings,” he said. “But what I find really interesting about architecture, as opposed to visual arts, is architecture really captures many aspects of society. A building reflects not just the aesthetic ideas held by the architects, but also building technology, science, economics, politics, ideas about how people should live and work.”
Bozikovic’s information sources include local histories, archived building permits, and his own experience as an architectural writer for the Globe and Mail and several magazines. He said researching the architectural and social history of 305 building across Canada was a challenging undertaking, especially during the pandemic.
“When you write about local history, there are always people who know it better than you,” he said.
One of Bozikovic’s personal favourite buildings is also on the cover: Honest Ed’s in Toronto.
“As architecture, it barely even counts at all,” he said. “It was a shambling collection of old buildings and additions thrown together over the years. But what it was famous for was the signage. It was a discount store run by the Mirvish family for many years with a sense of humour and groan-worthy puns in each of the signs that really caught people’s attention. Many people felt a very strong connection to it.”
Some of those signs include: ‘Honest Ed’s an old goat but his prices won’t kid you’ and ‘Only the floors are crooked at Honest Ed’s!’
The “bittersweet” collection includes all sorts of buildings, such as theatres, hotels, fire stations, and flour mills that have been torn down, burned down, and otherwise lost.
“The message of the book is not that we should keep everything, but that we should be careful and intentional about what kinds of places we remember.”