New kid on the block: Hydrogen-powered vehicles are the next wave in emission-free transportation

If the need to quickly transition to a low-carbon world isn’t obvious to people in the Okanagan now that economy- and lifestyle-altering fires, floods and weather extremes are regular occurrences here, it’s hard to know what would make it so.
And those cataclysmic weather events should make alternatives to gasoline-powered cars more attractive by the day in Kelowna, which saw the opening of the first retail hydrogen fuelling station in the city last month, servicing fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) that emit nothing but vapour from the tailpipe.
Located on Highway 97 at Spall Road, the station is owned and operated by HTEC, a Canadian clean hydrogen solutions company, in partnership with 7-Eleven Canada.
Electric vehicles and hybrids are becoming common in Canada, but not much is known about fuel-cell electric vehicles powered by hydrogen. HTEC wants to change that, said CEO Colin Armstrong, by making hydrogen a mainstream fuel option. The world will require a suite of options to reduce or eliminate carbon emissions, and hydrogen needs to be part of the solution.
“Hydrogen will be necessary for Canada to achieve net zero by 2050. It will play a key role in reducing emissions across a wide range of sectors, including hard-to-abate sectors such as transportation, and heat for buildings or industries, to name a few,” he said. “Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles will be part of a portfolio of transportation choices available to consumers that include battery EVs, other low-carbon fuels and public transit.”
HTEC is laying the foundation for what Armstrong expects will be a thriving hydrogen economy in Canada, and creating hydrogen fuel hubs in different regions, including Kelowna, allows for the scale-up of hydrogen adoption.
The Kelowna station gives motorists in the city a starting point but also allows fuel-cell drivers in the Lower Mainland to travel here, refuel and travel home, said Armstrong.
“This station will not only allow Kelowna drivers access to hydrogen, but it will also enable longer trips within the province, giving drivers access to the B.C. Interior,” he said.
HTEC built Canada’s first hydrogen station network for fuel-cell drivers in the Lower Mainland, with stations in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby and Victoria.
One benefit FCEVs offer is that, unlike battery electric vehicles, they are fast-fueling – they can be fueled in generally under five minutes, just like an internal combustion engine vehicle. Hydrogen costs $12.75 per kilogram at the Kelowna station, and filling an average fuel-cell vehicle costs about $60.
However, just like EVs, the challenge for fuel-cell vehicles is range and infrastructure. They offer a travel range of 500 to 640 km, but with only five hydrogen fuel stations in the province, you’re limited as to where you can go.
Armstrong said the domestic supply of low-carbon hydrogen is still limited due to the lack of production facilities. HTEC is developing three low-carbon hydrogen facilities in B.C. in order to address the supply shortage.
A common myth about hydrogen has to do with its safety, said Armstrong. Like any fuel, hydrogen needs to be handled properly, but is just as safe as any other fuel. “The tanks which store the hydrogen on board the vehicles are put through rigorous testing and performance requirements required by Canadian and provincial regulators,” he said.
Another misconception is the cleanliness of hydrogen fuel. Fuel-cell vehicles are zero-emission at the tailpipe, and if renewable energy is used to make the hydrogen, carbon emissions can be reduced by up to 90 per cent. HTEC produces clean and locally- made hydrogen using a process called electrolysis, Armstrong said.
Just two fuel-cell models are available in Canada: the Toyota Mirai and the Hyundai Nexo, and both retail in the area of $60,000, depending on the dealer. So with limited choice of vehicles and not many places to buy hydrogen fuel, fuel-cell vehicles are very much an emerging market. Armstrong said the focus of the next five years in Canada will be on developing new clean hydrogen supply, distribution and fueling infrastructure in concentrated geographical hubs, but the day when fuel-cell vehicles are easy to buy and drive around will depend on government and industry support for the FCEV market.
“The adoption rate of FCEVs in Canada will be highly dependent on cost reduction driven by manufacturing at scale and the commitment to achieving national zero emission vehicle targets,” he said.