Someone appears to be trying to damage a natural gas line at a construction site in Rutland.
Kelowna RCMP said there have been three recent suspicious incidents at the site in the 600 block of Rutland Road North.
On Dec. 6, Mounties were called by the Kelowna Fire Department after an item was found that was “designed to cause damage to the natural gas line going to the building,” police said in a news release.
On Dec. 15, a suspicious person was reported on the property. He was gone by the time police arrived, but it had been determined the person gained access to the garage area of the building
On Tuesday, accelerants were found near the gas line.
The incidents all happened between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
“We are dealing with three separate incidents and believe there to be one male suspect. The motive is not known but the actions of the individual, had they been successful in their efforts, had the potential to cause serious damage to property and would have endangered the safety of anyone who would have been nearby at the time,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP.
The property owner is beefing up security at the site, police say.