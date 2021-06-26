Update at 7:04 p.m
Central Okanagan Emergency Operations tweeted:
"The Peachland Maranatha Wildfire is under control and fire officials have deemed the area safe for the public. Effective at 6:30 p.m., the Evacuation Alert has been rescinded for all properties in the Maranatha area of the District of Peachland."
------
Earlier:
From Central Okanagan Emergency Operations - 3:41 p.m. Saturday:
The Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support BC Wildfire Service, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Joe Rich fire crews fighting the Maranatha Fire in Peachland.
All properties on Maranatha Drive were tactically evacuated by the RCMP and evacuated residents are taking shelter at the Peachland Community Centre under the care of ESS Volunteers.
An evacuation alert has been issued for the all properties in the following areas:
- Bradbury Street
- Forest Hill Drive
- Law Street
- Pine Ridge Road and Pine Ridge Place
- Powell Road
- Princeton Ave
- Silver Crt
- Thompson Drive
A detailed map is available showing affected properties at cordemergency.ca.
All properties on evacuation alert should be prepared to leave on short notice should conditions change. Residents in the affected area should be prepared to be away from their homes for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents. Visit the be prepared page for more information.
The fire is currently estimated at 1 hectare. At least one structure on Maranatha Drive has been destroyed. New information will be released as soon as it becomes available.
Emergency response personnel request that the public:
- Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties
- Monitor cordemergency.ca for confirmed information about the situation
- Please only CALL 9-1-1 in case of emergency
