A 188-room hotel with a spa is proposed for the Shannon Lake area of West Kelowna.
The ambitious project, to be reviewed Wednesday by a city commission, would also include a restaurant, 10 two-bedroom cabins, and on-site staff housing.
Dubbed the 'Baden Spa', it's proposed for a currently vacant hilltop site near the corner of Shannon Lake Road and Shannon View Drive.
"The Baden Spa is a response to a need in the marketplace for resort accommodation that is focused on health, wellness, and relaxation," the applicant, Whistler-based Murdoch and Company Architecture and Planning, writes in a letter to the city.
The 13-acre site, with views of mountains and Shannon Lake, has long been zoned for development but previous building plans have never progressed. The most recent plan, which lapsed in 2013, was for 49 townhouses.
To proceed, the new spa resort plan would require city council to rezone the property from low density multi-family to a comprehensive development zone with tourist-commercial uses.
First consideration is given Wednesday by members of the city's advisory planning commission but final approval rests with city council.