Hospitality workers can get VIP treatment at vaccination clinics on Sunday.
The B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association announced Friday it’s working with Interior Health to get hospitality sector workers vaccinated quickly.
Those who have not received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and those who have gone 28 days or more since getting their first shot can stop in at the Kelowna Yacht Club or Trinity Church from 3-7 p.m. and get a shot without an appointment — as can everybody.
There will be a VIP line to get hospitality workers in and out quickly.
They’ll need to to show proof of employment with a pay stub or an email from their employer.
The industry has been hard hit by the pandemic and the return of restrictions in the Central Okanagan this week threatens to slow down business at bars and restaurants.
“It is very important that we get our hospitality staff vaccinated,” said Ian Tostenson, CEO/President, BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association in a news release. “Our restaurants have suffered greatly during the pandemic and we want to do what we can to help prevent further restaurant closures at what is the busiest time of year for our industry.”