Free rides loom on Kelowna transit buses as unionized drivers say they’ll stop collecting fares from passengers this Thursday.
The move is an escalation of tactics by the union that represents the drivers to get a new collective agreement with First Transit, the private company that operates Kelowna Regional Transit.
Last week, drivers stopped wearing company uniforms and now sport union clothing.
“Our members care deeply for our riders and the community, and we are exercising restraint and doing everything we can before shutting down bus service,” local transit union president Al Peressini said in a Tuesday release.
“Management refuses to fix our system, fund it, and make it fair, so we are asking the riding public to refuse to pay fares until those priorities improve,” Peressini said.
The union says Kelowna drivers make $5-$10 an hour less than those employed by transit systems elsewhere in B.C.
The international president of the Amalgamated Transit Union said in the release: “Our members at Kelowna Regional Transit have been putting their lives on the line every day at work since the pandemic began. Unfortunately, First Transit refuses to treat them as the heroes they are.”