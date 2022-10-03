featured
Construction of the next phase of West Kelowna's 'Wine Trail' could be aided by a $500,000 provincial grant.
City council is expected Tuesday to authorize submission of a grant request to help fund a 1 km-long multi-use pathway along Boucherie Road between Ogden Road and Gregory Road.
Similar provincial funding was received for an earlier phase of the popular recreation corridor, between Stuart Road and Ogden Road.
As part of the project, the city proposes to fix the intersection of Boucherie Road and Montigny Road, where a relatively sharp corner no longer conforms to road standards.
Boucherie Road is the busiest municipal street in West Kelowna, and is flanked by more than a dozen wineries.
