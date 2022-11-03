There were almost 23,000 unfilled jobs earlier this year in the Thompson-Okanagan region with an increasing number of unemployed people not looking for work, a new economics report says.
The vacant job rate is up 80 percent from pre-pandemic levels, the Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C. say in their annual BC Check-Up Work report.
“These unfilled jobs are a drag on our economy and mean fewer services for goods and residents,” Karen Christiansen, a partner at MNP LLP in Kelowna said in a Thursday release.
“Going forward, it is critical we find ways to improve the situation, such as by attracting workers to the region, improving housing affordability, and providing skills training, particularly for industries facing the greatest labour shortages,” Christiansen says.
The report offers somewhat of an alternative interpretation of recent jobs data from Statistics Canada showing the region has low unemployment rate, and has had through much of the ongoing pandemic.
One reason unemployment has been low is that 24,700 more people in the Thompson-Okanagan regional are not actively looking for work than was the case in 2019, and so they are not included in the labour force.
“The sustained decrease in the number of people looking for work is a worrying trend,” Christiansen said. “Businesses have faced significant challenges finding and retaining workers, and this negatively affects our region’s economic growth and productivity.”
Aaron Aerts of the CPA B.C. said in an email follow-up that there are several possible reasons why so many residents of the Thompson-Okanagan are not actively looking for work now compared to three years ago.
“There has been a sustained exodus of employees from the customer-facing industry (retail and hospitality) compared to pre-pandemic levels,” Aerts wrote in an email.
“It appears a good portion left and did not return after the 2020 shutdowns. It is hard to identify in the data, but one potential explanation is that they are re-skilling and moving onto other industries, such as professional services which has seen significant growth. Similarly, some goods producing industries have seen sustained employment declines,” Aerts said.
The region’s working age population has increased by 26,100 since September 2019, while employment was flat over that period, Aerts notes.
“So that suggests many new residents have not yet become employed, meaning growth in the number of those not in the labour force,” he said. “In terms of how they are supporting themselves, that isn’t something that can be interpreted from this data.”