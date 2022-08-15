The number of people with COVID-19 in the Interior is rising slowly.
There are currently 63 people with the disease in IH hospitals, up from 56 three weeks ago. Five are intensive care, the same number as in late July.
But a downward trend is evident in COVID-19 hospitalizations province-wide, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Across the province, there are 385 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, down from 410 two weeks ago.
And the number of patients with COVID-19 in intensive care is also down across the province, to 23 from 38 in late July.
Just under 4,000 people in B.C. have died from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. A total of 571 deaths have been recorded in Interior Health, a number that is equivalent to the region’s share of the provincial population.