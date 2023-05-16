Great Piano saga ends on a high note

The Great Piano Scam of 2023 had a successful denouement with the surprise arrival of a Heintzman piano at Const. Neil Bruce Middle School.
Elmer Epp, owner of Okanagan Piano Services, barely rolled the piano through the back door of the West Kelowna school’s music room before students Sam York followed by Gwyneth Jones jumped on the keys.
York, in Grade 7, plays, piano in the jazz band and the jazz combo, and percussion in the concert band. Jones, in Grade 8, plays piano and drums in the jazz band, and percussion in the concert band.
The piano saga goes back to November when the association lost its grand piano storage and performance space at Okanagan College, and had to find a new home or sell the instrument.
Central Okanagan Schools advised principals of the piano’s availability, but before Const. Neil Bruce could take advantage, it was sold to an Oliver resident.
Epp, local piano tuner and official “piano finder” for Festivals Kelowna, promised to keep an eye out for another but in the meantime, would-be scammers made their move. For a $400 shipping fee, Richie Mover Services would take a Steinway & Sons upright piano owned by a Sherry Kiston out of storage and ship it to the school. Oh, but the way, there is also a “fully-refundable” $500 insurance fee. Just send the money to this email address.
A Daily Courier story on the scam resulted in a half-dozen offers of real pianos for Const. Neil Bruce. Epp examined the offers, decided the Heintzman was the best fit for the school and Claudia Kargl, president of the Kelowna chapter of the B.C. Registered Music Teachers’ Association, found homes for the rest.
“I am thrilled that the piano has so found a great home that will keep it vibrant, celebrated and where learning can continue,” said Saraceni. “This didn’t happen without the incredible tenacity and dedication of Claudia and her entire team to support a school that wants to grow in its music programming, really sustained by someone who sees the value in music in the lives of kids.”
“It’s really important that every school has access to quality music instruments for kids,” said Thomson, who is also artistic director for the B.C. Interior Jazz Festival and president of Central Okanagan Music Educators’ Association.
“Kids learn to value an art if they feel that they themselves have been supported in a way that is meaningful. The better the quality of the instrument, the more they can feel that respect and feel that support from their community,” he said. “I’ve received, I think at this point, probably about $100,000 in donations of instruments over the last few years and the effect that it has had on the students is remarkable because you can see it in their engagement.”
The students have gone from a lunch-hour band program four years ago to 100 kids in each band this year, he noted.
“They show up in droves when they know that the art they are studying is meaningful to their teacher, meaningful to their community and something they feel that they can be successful at,” said Thomson.
“It’s really critical to have so many kids who actually play piano as a second instrument, or as their primary instrument, and for them to have a real instrument to play on that has excellent action and a good sound. It means the world to them,” he added.
“They’ll come in and spend their lunch hours; they will come in after school; they will come in before school; and they will sit at the piano because it’s a place where they get to express themselves. So it’s really critical that we have good instruments. And a piano is kind of the heart and soul of many music programs.”
This particular piano has been “really well looked after and maintained, and it still has many years of use left in it,” said Epp.
“It’s nice when you see these older pianos that have enjoyed a really, really nice life with their players that when they are ready to retire they’re still in amazing condition. My kudos to the people who donated it; they’ve donated a nice instrument.”
It’s all about the community spirit and it’s about connecting with like minds to work together and not give up, said Claudia Kargl who resides on the Westside giving the donation to a West Kelowna school a special significance for her.
“You know we’ve had a lot of bumps along the way. So many people would not have bothered but when there are a few people that are really committed to make something work, look at the end results,” she said. “It’s amazing. That’s what our community is all about: it’s connecting, having pride, giving back and having a purpose for education. And that to me, that’s very, very important, that kids see that there are hard workers still in the community that want to make a difference.”
One of her former pianos was a Heintzman so she was familiar with the brand.