Construction crews are starting work this week install the next phase of water transmission mains on Westlake Road to connect to the new Rose Valley water treatment plant.
Westlake Road from Peak Point Drive to Horizon Drive is closed to vehicle traffic 24 hours a day, including weekends until April 7. Local residents and visitors to the Peak Point neighbourhood should access Westlake Road from Starlight Crescent.
Construction to install the Sunnyside transmission main on Menu and Ourtoland Roads is anticipated to begin in mid-March.
The 450-500-millimetre diameter transmission mains are nearly four kilometres in length, a city report said.
The $75-million plant is scheduled to be “substantially” complete in this fall, the report to West Kelowna council said this week.