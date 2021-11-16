Empty shelves at some Kelowna supermarkets should only be a temporary phenomenon in the wake of flooding that has closed highways, a spokesperson for the retail industry says.
Supply chains will quickly adjust to compensate for the disruption in normal trucking patterns, says Greg Wilson of the B.C. chapter of the Retail Council of Canada.
But Wilson urges shoppers to avoid a repeat of the panic buying of some supplies that was seen during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
"Consumers panicking were the number one retail problem at the beginning of the Covid crisis that led to shortages on shelves. People over-purchased and hoarded because of concerns that there wouldn't be foodstuffs and other goods," Wilson said in an interview.
"That has a self-defeating aspect in that, if everybody starts hoarding, then we will have shortages," he said.
Shoppers are being greeted by some empty shelves at Kelowna area supermarkets this morning. A notice on the IGA supermarket in Peachland apologizes for the shortages of some items and asks for customer patience while stocks are refilled.
"Will there be disruptions? Yes. But it's not clear how significant those are going to be," Wilson said.
He notes that while the Coquihalla Highway, Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 3 to Vancouver are currently closed, the Interior has unaffected road-links to other parts of B.C., Alberta, and Washington state.
"There are a lot of grocery distribution centres in Southern Alberta that are already providing service to southern and eastern British Columbia," Wilson said.
There is also the prospect of trucking-only hours being implemented on some highways when conditions allow for their re-opening, he said. "There are ways to ensure the supply chain remains strong," he said.
Save-On Foods says "all shipments in and out of the Lower Mainland are on hold" because of the highway closures.
"We are exploring all avenues to get product to our stores as quickly as possible," the company said in a statement provided to The Daily Courier.
"We’re asking our customers to maintain normal shopping habits. This will help our team members keep the shelves full for everyone.
"We understand that these are uncertain times and many people just want to do what’s right for their families," the statement said.
Most perishable goods are shipped by truck, Wilson said, while consumer goods are typically sent by rail. "The rail companies feel they're going to be able to resume regular shipping quite quickly," he said.