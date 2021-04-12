Businesses in B.C. will be closed for 10 days if COVID-19 transmission has occurred in the workplace, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
A daily update on which businesses have been ordered closed will be posted on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website.
"It's not about blaming them. It's about supporting businesses when this virus comes into your workplace, to make sure that we can stop the transmission and prevent it from spreading to workers," Henry said Monday.
"The list of closed businesses will be published on the health authority websites and BCCDC, so that we all know where we are having these challenges," Henry said.
"We want to keep businesses open and people working, because we know how important that is, not just for the economy, but for our health, our physical and mental health, and our communities," she said.
"But if businesses are causing transmission, we need to take action," she said.
The order will expedite temporary closures when three or more employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and transmission has been confirmed at the workplace, she said.
It empowers WorkSafeBC to issue the closure order for 10 days or longer and work with businesses to review and enhance their COVID-19 safety plans.
Across B.C., 3,289 more people tested positive for COVID-19 between Friday and Monday. There were 299 new infections in the Interior Health region.
While a precise breakdown on how many new infections were caused by variants of concern because of a "data issue", Henry estimated the number to be about 50%.
She also reiterated her call for people to stick to their household bubble and not make any trips that are not essential, even journeys of relatively short distance between neighbouring communities.
"Stay in your immediate neighbourhood as much as possible," she said. "If you live in Penticton, you should not be going to Sun Peaks or Oliver or Kelowna right now.
"We need to only do those types of travel if it's essential, and nothing more," she said.
But people should still enjoy going outside for walks and exercise, being mindful to observe physical distancing protocols, she said.
"For our own physical but emotional and mental health, everybody should go outside everyday, whether it's in your backyard or your immediate neighbourhood," she said.
As of Monday, 1.1 million doses of vaccine have been administered to British Columbians. People over 55 who are now eligible to get a AstraZeneca vaccine shot through a pharmacy should do so and not hesitate because of the narrow age eligibility, Henry said.
"While the AstraZeneca vaccine is on pause for people under the age of 55, it is a safe and effective vaccine that's been used in millions of people around the world," she said.