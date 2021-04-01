A prime four acre site is for sale as a long-established fruit marketing agency continues divestment of its downtown Kelowna properties.
The storage facility at the northwest corner of Ellis Street and Bay Avenue was listed Thursday for $20 million by BC Tree Fruits.
"Based on a strategic review, we've determined it's no longer necessary for the co-op to maintain this facility," BCTF chief executive officer Warren Sarafinchan said in an interview.
Fruit that was processed and stored inside the 89,000 sq.-ft building will be directed to other facilities owned by BCTF in the Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys. The small number of people who worked at the plant have been redeployed.
In December, BCTF sold its distinctive art deco-style head office building at the corner of Water Street and Queensway for $7.5 million. It had been listed at $5.2 million.
The fact that property sold for so much above the asking price did not directly play a role in BCTF's decision to sell the site that's now been listed, Sarafinchan said.
"The co-op has been going through an exercise in transitioning our business for the future for some time, and right-sizing the asset base is one of the many objectives we have had," he said. "The recent real estate market, while extremely active, has not changed that direction."
The newly-listed site has industrial zoning but, given the asking price, it's expected to be of interest to developers who may envision high-rise towers like others recently built or under construction in the downtown north end.
"I've been overwhelmed by the number of calls I've had in the last year from people interested in that site," Sarafinchan said. "Hopefully, whoever buys it will come up something really positive for the downtown."
The property is being marketed by HM Commercial Group of Macdonald Realty Kelowna.
Once the property sells, BCTF will have just one remaining downtown property, a packinghouse at 880 Vaughan Avenue with an assessed value of $11.8 million. It's used for the processing of pears and cherries, and the site includes a cidery and commercial sales operation. No decisions have yet been made on the future of that site, Sarafinchan said.
Formed in 1939, BCTF was conceived as a single-seller for all tree fruit grown in the Interior.
"The body brought an end to the problems of uncontrolled competitive undercutting which had (affected) fruit growers and shippers since the 1920s," states a City of Kelowna heritage document. "The 1940s are often referred to as the Golden Age of the Okanagan fruit industry."
But recent years have been difficult for apple growers with returns considerably below the cost of production, and calls by the member-ownership of BCTF for the co-op to sell surplus real estate holdings. Proceeds will go toward paying down debt and new investments to make the industry more efficient.
There are about 6,070 ha. of tree fruits in the Okanagan and Similkameen owned or leased by roughly 500 growers.