Two firefighters tumbled into frigid water themselves Tuesday as they worked to rescue a man who'd fallen through weak ice on a West Kelowna lake.
Firefighters eventually had to break a channel in the ice so the man, who was about 20 feet offshore, could be brought to safety and taken to hospital.
"This incident really underscores the importance of people staying off the ice right now," West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said in an interview. "Ice season is over."
Firefighters happened to be training nearby when they got a call a man had fallen through the ice at Shannon Lake.
The lake is a popular skating and ice fishing area in winter, but recent warm weather has melted the ice in many areas, leaving large patches of open water. The grey colouring on the remaining ice is a sign of its weakness, Brolund said.
"Grey ice is what we call rotten ice," Brolund said. "It has frozen, melted, frozen sections, but it really has no strength at all."
When firefighters arrived, the man had been clinging to the edge of the broken ice for a few minutes, Brolund said. As per their training, two firefighters in survival gear attempted to roll their way to the man, distributing their weight across a broader area.
But the ice gave way and both firefighters went into the water. They then used pickaxes to break a channel to the man, who was able to swim to shore with the firefighters' help.
About once a year someone falls through the ice at Shannon Lake. Many are able to self-rescue but firefighters are often called.
"I would say I've seen Shannon Lake used more this year than any other time I can remember," Brolund said. ""People are desperate to get out and do interesting things given the worldwide situation.
"But right now, people need to realize this is a time of transition," he said. "Spring will come and there will be other things to do."