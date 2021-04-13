A city plan to fast-track construction of two types of four-plexes has ended three months ahead of schedule.
Council agreed Monday the process has in essence been too popular, with dozens of the nearly-identical homes being built in central areas of the city.
"I think this was a very creative initiative and clearly it had some positive results," Coun. Luke Stack said Monday of the so-called infill challenge, launched by the city in 2017.
The idea was to make better use of existing infrastructure like roads and parks, and to increase residential density in established neighbourhoods by allowing four-plexes in select areas on standard 50-foot-wide lots.
Interested builders could save up to two months on the usual development application times, and have certain fees waived, if they chose one of two specified building forms.
One of the forms was built 28 times, the other was chosen four times, for a total of 128 new dwelling units, said Jocelyn Black, a city planner.
Although there were some variations in building materials and color schemes, the homes of each type were very similar in appearance and staff were concerned about the repetitive streetscapes and a lack of design diversity, Black said, in recommending the fast-track approval process be concluded earlier than planned.