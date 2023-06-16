Industry, scientists clash over alcohol guidelines

Lots of people in Canada enjoy a glass of wine, or two, or three with dinner, or a few beers at a hockey game.
Everyone knows that heavy drinking isn’t good for your health, but most were comfortable with national low-risk drinking guidelines suggesting 15 drinks per week for men and 10 drinks per week for women as a safe number to consume.
As well, some researchers used to claim that a drink or two a day is actually healthy.
So naturally many people were surprised and concerned last year when a study carried out by the Canadian Centre for Substance Use and Addiction and commissioned by Health Canada proposed new guidelines that cut the safe weekly intake to two – two! – drinks. And, says the study, any amount of alcohol is harmful to your health.
Since then, the B.C. liquor and beverage industry spokesperson Mark Hicken has claimed the study is unnecessarily alarmist and flawed. He also said the B.C. government shouldn’t be adopting the new guidelines because the science behind the study isn’t reliable.
“It’s a dramatic change in the guidelines. The previous guidelines issued in 2011 said that the safe limit was considerably higher, but now we’re told it’s down to two drinks per week for everyone,” said Hicken, a lawyer with expertise in provincial liquor law and policy. “Most people’s eyebrows were raised, and most people who like a glass of wine are aghast at these new recommendations.”
Hicken is a former consultant and liquor policy advisor to B.C.’s ministry of attorney general.
He says the CCSA’s methodology, a meta-analysis of reports and research from other countries and institutions, has been called into question by others in the scientific community.
“The methodology is worrying. Only 16 studies were accepted for review in the report, many of which the CCSA itself says are poor quality and not very representative of the science in the area,” said Hicken. “Also, some pretty prominent people internationally are questioning the study’s methodology and questioning if the science is sound.”
Based on the new research, the CCSA study also suggests that governments should consider forcing liquor and wine producers to include warnings on labels about the link between alcohol and cancer.
The B.C. Ministry of Health did not respond for a request for an interview for this story.
However, a new public awareness campaign from the B.C. Cancer Agency called The Proof indicates that the cancer agency and the B.C. Ministry of Health have adopted the CCSA low-risk drinking guidelines and is basing some of its public messaging on the CCSA study.
Hicken said the ministry adoption of the study’s lower drinking guidelines means just a few people in Canada are influencing how millions of Canadians live their lives.
“It’s very concerning that you would have a small group in Canada putting forward these much lower guidelines which don’t stand up to international scrutiny and have attracted international criticism. The B.C. government seems to have adopted them but this does not seem to me to be an appropriate way to make policy,” he said.
However, a contributor to the CCSA report refuted Hicken’s claims of bias in no uncertain terms.
Dr. Kevin Shield is one of a group of addictions and substance abuse experts that guided the report.
The science around low-risk drinking guidelines has changed, he said, and he stands behind the findings.
“I think the methodology is sound, and I don’t see any problem with it. It’s very rigourous and scientifically accurate,” said Shield, who is a researcher for the Toronto-based Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and head of the World Health Organization/Pan American Health Organization Collaborating Centre in Addiction and Mental Health.
Shield noted that the report has been accepted for publication by the peer-reviewed journal Alcohol; Clinical and Experimental Research. He also cast a different light on Hicken’s assertion that the International Scientific Forum on Alcohol Research gave the CCSA report a failing grade due to poor science.
“I haven’t seen their criteria for what a failing grade is but the International Scientific Forum on Alcohol Research is an industry-funded publication,” said Shield. “It’s not an open scientific forum, it’s an industry-funded blog post. I read through their criticism very carefully and it’s unfortunate that they decided to run their criticism in an industry-funded blog. If they published it in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, we’d love to respond.”
Shield said Hicken’s claim that the CCSA cherry-picked the research included in the report is misleading. The CCSA did include just 16 studies in the report because other studies did not adjust for key variables such as obesity, smoking and family history, he said.
“Each of these underlying meta-analyses and all of the cohort studies adjust for those factors. That was a baseline criteria for those analyses to be included in the model,” said Shield. “If there were studies that didn’t disentangle for those factors, we didn’t include it.”
Hicken also insisted several members of the CCSA report’s technical committee are part of a global temperance research advisory committee based out of the University of Victoria, so naturally their report advocates for little to zero alcohol consumption, however he couldn’t provide evidence for that claim.
In response, Shield said all the scientists involved in the report are bound by Health Canada’s tri-council policy statement which guides ethical conduct during research involving humans, no matter what their personal beliefs are.
“That’s a pretty interesting accusation,” said Shield. “We’re scientists. If the CAMH found out I was being unethical in my research, they could fire me. Anyone who accepts funding from Health Canada is bound by their tri-council policy statement. So I’m not quite sure what he means by that, but I can tell you, if we were hiding data or trying to manipulate the data, we can’t.”