An area of Kelowna with one of the Okanagan’s highest COVID-19 vaccination rates also has Valley’s highest current rate of new infections.
The Okanagan Mission neighbourhood, described as all areas in Kelowna south of Mission Creek, is experiencing 29 cases per 100,000 of population, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says.
Vaccination levels in Okanagan Mission are at 91% of everyone aged 12 and older, a level unchanged from mid-November.
The town of Lake Country has the region’s second-highest case rate, at 22 per 100,000 of population. Vaccination rates in Lake Country are at 85%, below the provincial average of 91.8%.
Enderby continues to have the Valley’s lowest vaccination rate, at 74%. But the area has a current case rate of 13 per 100,000 of population, less than half that in Okanagan Mission.
Once again, the updated figures from the BC CDC show an imperfect relationship between vaccination rates and case rates of COVID-19.
Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 does not prevent a person from becoming infected with the disease. Between Dec. 16-22, for example, people who were fully vaccinated accounted for 78% of the 8,165 new cases of COVID-19 reported in that timeframe.
But being fully vaccinated, health officials say, makes it likely an infected person will experience only mild symptoms and very unlikely they will require hospitalization.
This is borne out by the fact that although only eight per cent of B.C.’s population 15 and older is unvaccinated against COVID-19, they accounted for two-thirds of the 180 people who required hospitalization for treatment of the disease between Dec. 9-22.
And, adjusting for age, an unvaccinated person in B.C. remains 27 times more likely than a fully vaccinated person to require hospitalization after catching COVID-19, the BC CDC says.